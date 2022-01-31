Advocacy group promotes voting bill

The Vermont Public Interest Research Group is launching a new ad campaign promoting legislation proposed in Montpelier that would implement ranked choice voting in certain elections.

A bill introduced in the Vermont Senate would implement ranked choice voting in primary and general elections for president, U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative in 2024.

VPIRG will begin airing an ad to boost support for the measure. Primary sponsor Democratic state Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale says the concept is a way to bring more voters to the polls.

“Ranked choice voting has long been a way to capture more perspectives, to save the taxpayer money and make sure that you can have a diversity of candidates.”

Hinsdale and Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, both of whom are Democrats running for Congress, appear in VPIRG’s ad with Progressive/Democratic Senator Chris Pearson.