SportsReport: Rangers beat Kings; Ducks top Bruins

NHL:

Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left to send the Stars to a 3-1 win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12-game span.

In other NHL action:

Matthew Tkachuk had a career-high five assists, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and three assists, and the Calgary Flames routed the St. Louis Blues 7-1. Tkachuk ended a four-game goal-scoring streak but was happy to spread the wealth. Four of his assists came in the second period, when Calgary outshot St. Louis 18-2. Tkachuk has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 13 career games against his hometown team. Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev, Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, Blake Coleman and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary, which won for just the second time in seven games.

Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history.

Robin Lehner stopped all 34 shots he faced to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Washington Capitals, 1-0. It’s Lehner’s first shutout of the season and 17th of his NHL career. His biggest save came on Alex Ovechkin during a lengthy 5-on-3 power play in the second period. Michael Amadio scored the only goal for Vegas. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves in net for Washington.

Troy Terry scored his team-leading 23rd goal, Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and set up another, and the Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Boston Bruins with a 5-3 victory. Isac Lundestrom, Derek Grant and Greg Pateryn also scored for the Ducks, who won for the fourth time in 11 games. John Gibson made 23 saves and Hampus Lindholm had three assists. David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal for Boston, with 12 coming in 13 games this month.

The Minnesota Wild matched their franchise record for goals in an 8-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Connor Dewar got his first career goal and added an assist when Nico Sturm scored 22 seconds later to help the Wild break open the game in the second period. Jared Spurgeon, Marcus Foligno, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, Jordie Benn and Kevin Fiala also scored as the Wild improved to 10-0-1 in their last 11 games at Xcel Energy Center. They’ve outscored their opponents 56-25 in that stretch. Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick scored for the Canadiens.

Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season.

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Jets.

The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals and nine assists in 40 games this season. He has been an important part of Pittsburgh’s NHL-best penalty-killing unit and centers the Penguins’ fourth line.

Elsewhere around the NHL:

The Kraken announced today that Brandon Tanev will be taking on an outreach role with the team while continuing his recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Tanev was injured on Dec. 18 against Edmonton and underwent surgery on Dec. 30. He is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season.

The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay to be assistant general manager, making her the first female assistant GM in franchise history. The team says that she will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations and managing the collective bargaining agreement. She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

NBA:

Nicola Vucevic had 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls withstood a fierce rally by Oklahoma City to beat the Thunder 111-110. The Bulls led by 28 points in the third quarter, but the Thunder had a chance to tie it in the closing seconds.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a 3-pointer that would have evened the score with 2.3 seconds to play. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu scored a season-high 24 points and Zach LaVine added 23 for the Bulls. Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and 10 assists and Lu Dort added 16 points for the Thunder.

Elsewhere in NBA action:

Devin Booker scored 33 points, Chris Paul had 15 of his a season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, and the Phoenix Suns rallied for a 115-109 win over the short-handed Utah Jazz. Paul just missed a triple-double with 14 assists and nine rebounds. The Suns improved their NBA-best record to 37-9, matching the 2006-07 team for the best start in franchise history. Utah led 95-91 early in the fourth quarter but the Suns responded with a 14-2 run to take control. Paul made his first five shots of the period. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points.

Kevin Love scored 20 points and Darius Garland had 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a late rally by New York to beat the Knicks 95-93. Down by 15 in the fourth quarter, the Knicks rallied but came up short as Julius Randle’s 38-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer was way short. Garland hit a late 3-pointer, rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Isaac Okoro scored 14 points for the Cavs. RJ Barrett scored 24 points and Randle had 18 for the Knicks.

Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113. Graham went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram was sidelined by a right ankle sprain while Pacers top scorer Domantas Sabonis was out with a left ankle sprain. Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Pacers rookie Duane Washington Jr. hit a career-best seven 3s for a career-high 21 points.

NFL:

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is getting a second interview for the vacant New York Giants’ coaching job even before some candidates have gotten a chance for a first meeting. The Giants confirmed that Daboll will meet with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday at the team’s headquarters.

Daboll was first interviewed on a video call on Friday, hours after Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager, was hired by New York to replace Dave Gettleman. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was scheduled to be interviewed Monday.

In other NFL news:

Winning coach Andy Reid is among those questioning the NFL’s overtime setup, a day after his Chiefs won the OT coin toss, then marched downfield and beat Buffalo with a touchdown to advance to the AFC championship game. Reid says he expects the league to look at the rules that end the game if the team with the first possession of OT scores a touchdown. Those who support the current system say the defense needs to make a stop, and if it can’t then it gets what it deserves. The opposite viewpoint asks why shouldn’t both teams’ defenses be put in that position.

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo to become their next offensive coordinator. McAdoo will replace Joe Brady, who was fired late last season with the offense struggling to produce points. McAdoo has 15 years of coaching experience in the NFL, including two seasons as the Giants head coach.

MLB:

Locked-out Major League Baseball players removed the first of three major obstacles to a labor contract, withdrawing their proposal for more liberalized free agency when the sides met face-to-face for the first time since the management lockout began Dec. 1.

The union also modified its revenue-sharing proposal, asking the amount shifted from big markets to smaller ones be cut by what it said was $30 million, a figure management disputed.

Another meeting in the contentious talks is scheduled Tuesday, the first consecutive sessions since the bargaining collapse last fall that led to baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.

Elsewhere around the majors:

Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and David Ortiz appear to be the only players with a chance at Hall of Fame enshrinement when results are unveiled Tuesday, with Ortiz most likely to get in on his first try. Bonds and Clemens are each in their 10th and final turns under consideration by voters from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Roughly half of voters have already revealed their picks, and Bonds and Clemens are tracking to come up just short. There’s evidence that both used performance-enhancing drugs during their careers, and some voters have also been irked by their off-field behavior.

COLLEGE BASKETBAL:

Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points to help No. 5 Kansas avenge its only conference loss of the season with a 94-91 double overtime win over No. 13 Texas Tech.

Agbaji outdueled Bryson Williams, who poured in 33 points for Tech. Kansas led by one in the second overtime when Williams banked in a 3-pointer. KJ Adams tipped in a miss to tie the game at 91 with 1:39 left. Jalen Wilson gave the Jayhawks (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) the lead, hitting the second of two free throws 21 seconds later.

After both teams went scoreless over the next 50 seconds, Christian Braun hit two free throws with 10.1 seconds remaining to make it a 94-91. Terrence Shannon missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it a few seconds later and Kansas held on.

Also in college basketball:

Drew Peterson scored 16 points and No. 15 Southern California shook off a slow start to defeat Arizona State 78-56 Monday night. The Trojans playing their third game in five days, fell behind by 12 points midway through the first half. They missed 15 of their first 18 and committed eight turnovers in the first 14 minutes before turning things around. USC closed the first half on a 21-2 run to take a 31-24 lead at halftime. Marreon Jackson led Arizona State with 21 points.

Auburn has climbed past Gonzaga and into the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the first time ever. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win. They are the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.

The Bulldogs dropped to No. 2. Arizona remained third and earned the other No. 1 vote. Baylor is fourth and Kansas is fifth.

In other men's college basketball news:

Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and advisor to head coach Herm Edwards. Billick won the Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2001 and led them to three other playoff appearances in nine seasons. He went 80-64 before being fired in 2007. Billick has spent the past 12 years providing commentary and draft analysis for Fox and NFL Network.

TENNIS:

Madison Keys is the first player into the semifinals at Melbourne Park after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-2.

Krejcikova took a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set from what might have been heat stress as temperatures topped 86 degrees. She appeared to be lethargic at times during a second set that lasted 35 minutes.

Keys will play either top-ranked Ash Barty or Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Barty and Pegula were playing a night match on Rod Laver Arena.

Rafael Nadal continues his bid to break a three-way tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for most men’s major singles titles. They’re all tied at 20.

In the other men’s quarterfinal, 17th-seeded Gael Monfils will play Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini.

CYCLING:

Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has undergone surgery on his right leg after breaking his femur and kneecap in a training accident. In a statement, the University of La Sabana Hospital near Colombia’s capital says Bernal received reconstructive surgery after the mishap Monday. It says he also sustained injuries to his chest and neck. Colombian police say Bernal collided with a bus parked on a roadside outside Bogota.

Police say the accident is under investigation.

In addition to winning the 2019 Tour de France, Bernal also claimed the Giro d’Italia title last year.

US-OLYMPICS:

The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games. They are: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the U.S. roster. That ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games.

The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4. Most athletes had already been nominated by their respective sports for the Olympic team.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s announcement on Monday makes their spots official. Fifty-four of the U.S. athletes are making their debuts.

