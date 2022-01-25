Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses a New York State Supreme Court decision that ruled Governor Kathy Hochul's mask mandate on schools and public locations as unconstitutional and a violation of state law, the death of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and his lasting legacy and the ongoing tension at the Russian-Ukraine border.
Dr. Chartock also considers the refusal by Germany to supply weapons to Ukraine.
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..