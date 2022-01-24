© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
AP: Former NYS Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver dies at 77
News
All Things Considered

PBS' Antiques Roadshow to stop at Shelburne Museum

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 24, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST
Lighthouse at Shelburne Museum
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
The Colchester Reef Lighthouse, built in 1871, is among the 39 structures on the campus of the Shelburne Museum

Antiques Roadshow, one of PBS’ hallmark series, will record an episode in Vermont this summer.

The program will make its first ever stop in the Green Mountain State on July 12th.

Antiques Roadshow will spend one day taping an episode at the Shelburne Museum, the largest art and history museum in northern New England.

The museum is situated on 45 acres with 39 buildings just south of Burlington.

Most of the program will be filmed outdoors in compliance with its COVID-19 safety policies.

Tags

NewsAntiques RoadshowShelburne Museum
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley