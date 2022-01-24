PBS' Antiques Roadshow to stop at Shelburne Museum

Antiques Roadshow, one of PBS’ hallmark series, will record an episode in Vermont this summer.

The program will make its first ever stop in the Green Mountain State on July 12th.

Antiques Roadshow will spend one day taping an episode at the Shelburne Museum, the largest art and history museum in northern New England.

The museum is situated on 45 acres with 39 buildings just south of Burlington.

Most of the program will be filmed outdoors in compliance with its COVID-19 safety policies.