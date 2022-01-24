New York lawmakers push to make Albany NanoTech the site of first-ever national semiconductor hub

New York lawmakers are pushing for the Albany NanoTech Complex to be chosen as the site of the nation’s first National Semiconductor Technology Center.

At the SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s Colleges Of Nanoscale Science And Engineering Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul said the existing infrastructure makes the complex ideal for a national center.

Under our joint vision, you're going to see new buildings going up and we want to do it as quickly as we can, because 'shovel ready' is the operative word," the Democrat said. "You will draw people who don't have to worry about, 'are they going to get the site review and the transportation plans?'"

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a fellow Democrat, says a bill to create the center, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, is expected to pass the House after stalling. It has already passed the Senate. Schumer is a co-sponsor.

"Guess what was on my mind when I wrote that? A six letter word: A-L-B-A-N-Y." he said.