NY Gov. Hochul announces $216 billion budget

In her first budget address, New York Governor Kathy Hochul detailed a $216 billion spending plan for fiscal year 2023 Tuesday morning. The Democrat says the balanced budget is supported by billions in federal aid, a thriving stock market and better than expected state revenues.

“We predict we’ll be able to balance the budget and be able to make these types of bold, but necessary investments all the way through fiscal year 2027,” Hochul said in a virtual address. “And this is a big chance from where we were just this time last year when the Division of Budget projected deficits totaling $17 billion during that same time frame. So, this is a once in a generation opportunity to make thoughtful, purpose-driven investments in our state and in our people that’ll pay dividends for decades.”

Hochul announced nearly $33 billion to improve transit infrastructure, $31 billion in education funding, $25 billion for housing efforts, $10 billion for the healthcare industry and $4 billion in environmental spending.

Hochul also detailed a number of tax cuts and credits.

“Accelerating a $1.2 billion tax cut, originally scheduled to take effect between 2023 and 2025, this way more than 6 million middle-class taxpayers get their much needed money a lot sooner at a time when inflation is robbing families of long-awaited gains in income,” Hochul said. “And recognizing that property taxes are still too high, we will provide a $2 billion property tax rebate to more than 2 million middle class homeowners.”

The new fiscal year begins April 1st.