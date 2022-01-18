HUD awards $1.4 million to Revitalize CDC

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $1.4 million to a western Massachusetts organization to make health and safety improvements to the homes of low-income individuals.

With this money, Revitalize Community Development Corporation will be able to chip away at a backlog of requests for help and make repairs and renovations to about 70 homes in Hampden County.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Colleen Loveless, President and CEO of Revitalize CDC.