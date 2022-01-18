© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

HUD awards $1.4 million to Revitalize CDC

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
revitalizecdcAldenst.jpg
WAMC
/
Revitalize CDC will be able to make repairs to 70 homes of low-income people in Hampden County thanks to a $1.4M award from the U.S. Dept of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Funds will pay for renovations to 70 homes in greater Springfield area

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $1.4 million to a western Massachusetts organization to make health and safety improvements to the homes of low-income individuals.

With this money, Revitalize Community Development Corporation will be able to chip away at a backlog of requests for help and make repairs and renovations to about 70 homes in Hampden County.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Colleen Loveless, President and CEO of Revitalize CDC.

Tags

NewsRevitalize CDCSpringfield housing
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill