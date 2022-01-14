© 2022
Springfield City Council President Williams announces two new committees

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST
Springfield City Council President Marcus Williams speaks at the 2021 organizational meeting of the City Council that was conducted remotely.

Sees "robust agenda" for the City Council in 2022

The legislative body in Springfield, Massachusetts has two new committees this year.

City Council President Marcus Williams announced the creation of a special committee to focus on access to city services and another on women’s issues.

He plans to ask councilors to make the later a permanent committee.

The City Council now has 12 standing committees and six special committees to navigate what Williams said will be a “robust agenda this year.”

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Williams.

NewsSpringfield City CouncilMarcus Williams
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
