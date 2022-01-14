Springfield City Council President Williams announces two new committees

The legislative body in Springfield, Massachusetts has two new committees this year.

City Council President Marcus Williams announced the creation of a special committee to focus on access to city services and another on women’s issues.

He plans to ask councilors to make the later a permanent committee.

The City Council now has 12 standing committees and six special committees to navigate what Williams said will be a “robust agenda this year.”

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Williams.