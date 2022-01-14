Springfield City Council President Williams announces two new committees
Sees "robust agenda" for the City Council in 2022
The legislative body in Springfield, Massachusetts has two new committees this year.
City Council President Marcus Williams announced the creation of a special committee to focus on access to city services and another on women’s issues.
He plans to ask councilors to make the later a permanent committee.
The City Council now has 12 standing committees and six special committees to navigate what Williams said will be a “robust agenda this year.”
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Williams.