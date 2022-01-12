While Pittsfield COVID-19 cases continue to rise exponentially, hospitalizations remain low

Last January, the daily case rate per 100,000 over a 14-day period hit a high of around 82 in the Berkshire County community of around 44,000. Now it has skyrocketed to around 245, with a positive test rate of almost 19%. Despite that, hospitalizations have not risen proportionally, with only around 25 patients admitted with the disease heading into the middle of the month.

At the first city council meeting of the year Tuesday, Public Health Director Andy Cambi told the body that Pittsfield is now 73% fully vaccinated.

“We ran two clinics within the past month," he said. "And we've are going to continue doing them because they have received such great community response. The next one will be held on January 22nd and February 5th- Again, to get your booster shot, to get your first dose, and for pediatric clinics as well.”

85% of Pittsfielders eligible for vaccines have received at least one shot.