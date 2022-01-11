Interest-free loans offered to Pioneer Valley farmers impacted by record rains

Financial help is being offered to farmers in western Massachusetts who had losses due to last summer’s record-setting rains.

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is making no-interest loans of up to $20,000 available to farmers in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties who are struggling to meet their immediate financial needs.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with CISA Executive Director Phil Korman.

More information is available at the organization’s website, buylocalfood.org

