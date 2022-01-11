© 2022
93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy is currently off the air due to winter weather conditions.
Interest-free loans offered to Pioneer Valley farmers impacted by record rains

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published January 11, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST
farm tractor in field
WAMC/Pat Bradley
/
Heavy rains in the summer of 2021 impacted farmers' harvests

CISA emergency fund accepting applications

Financial help is being offered to farmers in western Massachusetts who had losses due to last summer’s record-setting rains.

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is making no-interest loans of up to $20,000 available to farmers in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties who are struggling to meet their immediate financial needs.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with CISA Executive Director Phil Korman.

More information is available at the organization’s website, buylocalfood.org

NewsCommunity Involved in Sustaining AgricultureClimate Change
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill