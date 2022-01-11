Clifton Park supervisor faces questions about how he handled own COVID case

The Clifton Park Town Supervisor is defending himself against accusations from members of the town board that he flouted his own COVID-19 safety protocols after testing positive for the virus.

Clifton Park Supervisor Phil Barrett informed the town board via telephone during its January 3rd meeting that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was staying home.

But during Monday night’s meeting, town board member Amy Standaert accused Barrett of acting recklessly.

“I have numerous reports from employees stating that you regularly walk the halls of Town Hall without a mask, entering private offices without a mask for extended periods of time, all in direct violation of your very own directives,” said Standaert.

“Well, that’s incorrect,” said Barrett.

On Friday, January 7th, Standaert sent reporters a photo of a maskless Barrett near his vehicle in the parking lot of an outdoor rapid test distribution event on January 6th.

Standaert also published a letter she wrote to Barrett asking a number of questions related to the supervisor’s illness, including when he first tested positive, and whether he notified town employees and public health officials about his illness.

Standaert has argued that if Barrett tested positive on January 3rd, his appearance at the test distribution event three days later runs counter to CDC guidance. Under updated protocols released in late December, those who test positive for COVID-19 are recommended to isolate for five days after their positive test, followed by five days of wearing a facemask in public settings.

Standaert threatened to ask questions publicly at Monday’s board meeting if they went unanswered.

The Daily Gazette ran a story Saturday in which Barrett said he kept a safe distance and did not handle any test kits during the January 6th distribution. He also accused Standaert of making a political statement. On Monday, Standaert pressed Barrett for more answers.

“At our most recent town board meeting held on January 3rd, 2022, you informed this board and the public that you had tested positive for COVID that morning. Unclear is, did you have a test that morning and not receive the results until later? Because you continued to remain in town hall in later that very afternoon,” said Standaert.

“No, I did not,” said Barrett.

Barrett was also criticized by town board members Lynda Walowit and Amy Flood. All Clifton Park town board members are Republicans.

Barrett said he had followed necessary protocols and isolated at home following his positive test. He again accused Standaert of making a political attack.

“So you can take pictures of me, or anyone else, next to their vehicle 50-plus feet away from anyone and use them for cheap political setup. That’s your unfortunate choice. You are correct about one thing in your statement. I have built up a tremendous amount of trust in the town, in the residents of Clifton Park over two decades,” said Barrett.

Deputy Supervisor Anthony Morelli said he understood his colleagues’ concerns but was not sure he agreed with them.

“I don’t know when the supervisor first had symptoms, I don’t know what he did earlier in the week and when he was at town hall, but I do know what he did that day relative to that event, and he was nowhere near any of our residents. He was, in fact, in the middle of that parking lot. And I don’t want this conversation to overshadow the success of that event,” said Morelli.

Before Monday’s town board meeting resumed with regular business, Barrett again pushed back against criticisms from the board.

“All right, very good. We have a number of…

“Shame on you. Shame on you, Phil...”

“That’s strong coming from you and the political show group here, that means a lot.”

