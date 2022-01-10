© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Vermont National Guard sends biathletes to Olympics

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST
Vermont National Guard logo
U.S. Air Force
/
Vermont National Guard logo

Three members of the Vermont National Guard will compete in next month’s Olympics in Beijing.

The Vermont National Guard will send four biathletes to the Olympic Games. Three will compete and a fourth is a men’s alternate.

The Guard says that Specialists Sean Doherty and Leif Nordgren are on the men’s team with Vaclav Cervenka the men’s alternate. Specialist Deedra Irwin will compete for the first time in women’s biathlon.

Biathlon combines cross country skiing and rifle marksmanship.

The Vermont athletes train at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site.

Tags

NewsVermont National GuardNational GuardOlympic AthletesWinter OlympicsBiathlon
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley