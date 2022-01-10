Vermont National Guard sends biathletes to Olympics

Three members of the Vermont National Guard will compete in next month’s Olympics in Beijing.

The Vermont National Guard will send four biathletes to the Olympic Games. Three will compete and a fourth is a men’s alternate.

The Guard says that Specialists Sean Doherty and Leif Nordgren are on the men’s team with Vaclav Cervenka the men’s alternate. Specialist Deedra Irwin will compete for the first time in women’s biathlon.

Biathlon combines cross country skiing and rifle marksmanship.

The Vermont athletes train at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site.