NY State Police investigating fatal snowmobile crash in the Adirondacks

New York State Police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash last weekend in the Adirondacks.

State Police say they were called to the Lake Placid area to the Saranac Lake Rail Corridor trail in the town of North Elba on Sunday evening for reports of a snowmobile crash.

The preliminary investigation released Thursday indicates 46 -ear-old Saranac Lake resident William C. Paye, Jr. was traveling northbound when his snowmobile went off the trail. He was thrown from the snowmobile and landed in Ray Brook. He was taken to Adirondack Medical Center for treatment and died the next day.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. A cause of death was not released.