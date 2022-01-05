© 2022
Watch: Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers first State of the State address

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published January 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul tours Plattsburgh DRI sites
Pat Bradley/WAMC
Watch live as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took office in August, delivers her first State of the State address.

