Vermont Legislature begins second half of its biennium

The Vermont Legislature began the second half of its biennium Tuesday morning. Although there are numerous bills to consider, the House began the session determining whether they should meet virtually or in person.

The 149 members of the Vermont House gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier as Democratic Speaker Jill Krowinski formally opened the session.

“Will the House please come to order and members kindly take their seats. Welcome back.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray presided over a mostly empty Senate chamber as proceedings there began virtually.

"Pursuant to JRH-10 I hereby open the 2022 adjourned session of the Senate and call the Senate to order.”

While the Senate had previously authorized virtual sessions for two weeks following the recommendation of the Joint Rules Committee, the House had not passed a measure authorizing itself to do so. The House postponed introduction of new bills and addressed HR 13, which would allow remote floor and committee operations.

Northfield Republican Anne Donahue of the Rules Committee said the committee tried to assess holiday impact data on the spread of the Omicron virus.

“The first resolve clause simply states that we will be operating remotely until January 18 and the second resolve clause to continue livestreaming. The Joint Rules Committee will use these two weeks to hear from health experts and identify the indicators that should be used to assess any potential changes in the level of threat created by meeting in person.”

Several House members spoke out against remote sessions. Stowe Republican Heidi Scheuermann said she appreciates the risks and is prepared to meet in person.

“We have protocols in place here in this building. Vaccinate, wear masks, testing. All of the precautions are in place. We should be meeting in person.”

Fellow Republican and Enosburg Representative Felisha Leffler said a remote work policy disrespects working Vermonters.

“It is a double standard to use our privilege today to push for remote legislation while the rest of Vermont is at work and that we are telling them it is safe to be at work but not safe for us.”

House members approved remote sessions for two weeks on a 106 to 19 vote.

In the Senate, proceedings continued with the introduction of bills and their assignment to appropriate committees. As resolutions were introduced, discussion covered a temporary rule calling for any Senator who physically enters the chamber or committee rooms to prove vaccination status or provide weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

If the Senator refuses or is unable to provide the information their access will be denied and duties must be conducted electronically.

Caledonia Republican Joe Benning had several questions regarding the practicality of the measure.

“As I read it the only way the Rules Committee can develop a policy is going to be surrounding a test that I understand can take up to three days to get a result back. And if the intent is to make sure that the building is not being occupied by people who have in fact COVID this does not meet what I would understand to be the desire.”

Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint, a Democrat also running for Congress, is a member of the Rules committee which drafted the resolution. She responded:

“Any Senator who is not able to produce this in a timely manner shall still have access to voting and participation as per the resolution we passed previously.”

Senators passed the resolution on a voice vote.