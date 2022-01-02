DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos discusses climate goals blueprint

New York environmental officials have released the state’s Draft Scoping Plan.

The document up for public review is a blueprint for how the state will meet its climate goals, including a carbon-neutral state economy by 2050. The plan was approved by New York’s Climate Action Council on December 20th.

To learn more about the Draft Scoping Plan, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.