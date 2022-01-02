© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos discusses climate goals blueprint

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published January 2, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos
Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos (WAMC file photo)

New York environmental officials have released the state’s Draft Scoping Plan.

The document up for public review is a blueprint for how the state will meet its climate goals, including a carbon-neutral state economy by 2050. The plan was approved by New York’s Climate Action Council on December 20th.

To learn more about the Draft Scoping Plan, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.

News
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard