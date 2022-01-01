North Adams swears in new city council

The new class of municipal leaders is the most diverse in North Adams history, with Michael Obasohan and Ashley Shade as the first person of color and transgender person to serve on the 9-member body, respectively. Incumbent Lisa Hall Blackmer was chosen to serve as council president for the new two-year term.

“I would like to see the city divest itself of much of our surplus city owned properties," she said. "That would spur economic development increase our tax base without putting a burden on our homeowners. Beginning construction of a new public safety building must be a priority.”

Peter Oleskiewicz was voted Vice President of the council. Last term, the body saw three resignations in a political cycle dominated by scandal.