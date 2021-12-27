Vaccine and booster clinic planned Wednesday in Plattsburgh

A COVID vaccination clinic will be held in Plattsburgh on Wednesday.

According to the North Country Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Willsboro, the New York state Department of Health will hold a vaccination pod at Clinton Community College on Wednesday from 10 to 7.

It is NOT for pediatric vaccinations. It is for first dose vaccinations or boosters and you must be 12 or older to get the jab.

You must complete screening questions and register.

The Clinton County Health Department has also scheduled, by appointment, booster clinics at Clinton Community College on January 6th and 13th.