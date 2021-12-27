© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Capital Roots breaks ground in downtown Troy on new Good Food Market

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ashley Hupfl
Published December 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST
1 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market plan photo 12-22.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
2 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0833.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
3 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0836.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
4 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (2).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
5 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (3).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
6 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0865.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
7 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0846.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
8 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0857.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
9 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0849.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
10 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0873.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
11 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (1).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
12 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (10).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
13 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (11).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
14 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (12).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
15 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (13).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
16 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (14).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
17 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (18).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
18 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (17).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
19 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0838.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
20 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0839.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
21 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/IMG_0843.JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
22 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (16).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
23 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (19).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
24 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (21).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
25 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (20).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
26 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (25).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
27 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (24).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
28 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (29).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
29 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (30).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
30 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (7).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
31 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (6).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
32 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (9).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org
33 of 33  — Troy Food Market 12-22-21/Troy Food Market 12-22-21 (8).JPG
Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy
WAMC.org

Capital Roots is expanding its Good Food Market and incubator kitchen in downtown Troy.

The expanded Urban Grow Center will be adjacent to the current Capital Roots hub and office headquarters on River Street. The Troy-based non-profit aims to bring fresh produce to residents in urban communities typically described as “food deserts.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines “food desert” as any community without a full-standing market in a one-mile radius.

CEO Amy Klein says they’re common in the Capital Region – and given many residents either walk or use public transportation, the very layout of cities like Troy can limit access to fresh food.

Klein says they first opened the current grow center in the city seven years ago to address this issue.

"This expansion really allowed us to supply for the first time hundreds of thousands of people with top quality food at affordable prices all across the Capital Region," Klein said. "In the last seven years, we have dramatically increased the volume of food that we have been able to purchase from local producers. When we moved into this facility, we were purchasing 200,000 pounds of food, and we are up to about 800,000 pounds of food."

Visiting the construction site last week, Capital Region Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko says it is important to acknowledge that food deserts exist.

“That there are those out there who are hungry and need to have those elements of hunger addressed. Children who can't learn on an empty belly. Individuals who need to know that eating smart is part of a sound nutritious and wellness agenda," he said.

The 13,000 square foot project will include an incubator kitchen and a new market, sponsored by CDPHP, that will distribute fruits and vegetables year round, in addition to local meat and dairy.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Klein invoked “Stone Soup,” the folk story about a village coming together to create a delicious soup. Rather than use shovels to commemorate the groundbreaking, Klein asked supporters and partners to each place a vegetable into a large pot.

Capital Region state Assemblyman John McDonald says the five cities in the 108th district grapple with poverty and a lot of challenges to healthy nutrition.

“This was a no brainer. We don't really have much discretionary money in this day and age. But, Amy gave me my instructions. I went to Speaker Heastie and said, ‘Carl, this is a good thing,’ and he said, ‘Absolutely,'" McDonald said. "And we were able to secure SAM funds to help support this, which is not always easy to come by.

SAM funds are available through the State and Municipal Facilities Program.

A Capital Roots spokesman says the total cost estimate of the project is $8.8 million with a 12 month completion plan.

Tags

NewsAshley Hupfl
Ashley Hupfl
See stories by Ashley Hupfl