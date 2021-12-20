Vermont Attorney General provides assistance to prevent business scams

The Vermont Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program has released a video and toolkit to help businesses identify and avoid imposter email scams.

The Consumer Assistance Program says imposter scams are among the most frequent reported by Vermonters. In a video released by the Vermont Attorney General’s office, Chief of Staff Charity Clark explains how in 2020 the business imposter scams resulted in reported losses of more than $116,000 across the state.

“Cybercriminals compromise business systems by requesting funds in a way that looks like standard operating procedures.”

The video and a toolkit from the Attorney General’s office is available to help identify and protect businesses from the scams.