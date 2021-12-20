First Night Northampton is back live to ring in 2022

After going virtual in 2020, a popular New Year’s Eve festival is returning to its usual format.

First Night Northampton will have a familiar mix of family-friendly activities, musical, dance, and theatrical performances all taking place in the city’s downtown on December 31st.

Because COVID-19 is still very much present, revelers will have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative test to attend. Many of the shows will also be live-streamed for the benefit of people who do not want to venture out into crowds.

WAMCs Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Steve Sanderson, the event producer for the Northampton Arts Council.