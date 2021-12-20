© 2021
SUNY taps Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor, will launch global search for full-time Malatras replacement in January
First Night Northampton is back live to ring in 2022

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published December 20, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST
After a virtual festival last year, First Night Northampton will be in-person this year with COVID safety protocols in place at the venues

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required to attend

After going virtual in 2020, a popular New Year’s Eve festival is returning to its usual format.

First Night Northampton will have a familiar mix of family-friendly activities, musical, dance, and theatrical performances all taking place in the city’s downtown on December 31st.

Because COVID-19 is still very much present, revelers will have to show proof of vaccination, or a negative test to attend. Many of the shows will also be live-streamed for the benefit of people who do not want to venture out into crowds.

WAMCs Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Steve Sanderson, the event producer for the Northampton Arts Council.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
