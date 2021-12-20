© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SUNY taps Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor, will launch global search for full-time Malatras replacement in January
News
Alan's Morning Commentary

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published December 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM EST
Photo of Alan Chartock, WAMC's President and CEO.
Eric Korenman
/
Eric Korenman

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses the spike in COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday this weekend, which will bring travelling and large gatherings of people.

Dr. Chartock also considers West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin's decision to vote against the second part of the Build Back Better agenda, which blocks its passage, and an effort by House Democrats to pass voter reform laws.

Tags

NewsDr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock