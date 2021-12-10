© 2021
Richmond veterinarian dies in apparent kayaking accident

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published December 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST
Richmond Pond.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Richmond Pond in Richmond, Massachusetts.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says Dr. John Reynolds, 58, died after his kayak overturned in Richmond Pond around 7 a.m.

“Firefighters with the Stockbridge Fire Department rescued Reynolds from the water and immediately administered CPR," said Spokesperson Andy McKeever. "Action Ambulance transported Reynolds to Berkshire Medical Center where doctors and nurses attempted to save Reynolds’ life. The office of the chief medical examiner took custody of the body for further examination. The early evidence suggests that the death was accidental and the Berkshire State Police detective unit’s investigation is ongoing.”

Reynolds worked at the Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital and was on the board of the Berkshire Humane Society.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes