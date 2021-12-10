Richmond veterinarian dies in apparent kayaking accident

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says Dr. John Reynolds, 58, died after his kayak overturned in Richmond Pond around 7 a.m.

“Firefighters with the Stockbridge Fire Department rescued Reynolds from the water and immediately administered CPR," said Spokesperson Andy McKeever. "Action Ambulance transported Reynolds to Berkshire Medical Center where doctors and nurses attempted to save Reynolds’ life. The office of the chief medical examiner took custody of the body for further examination. The early evidence suggests that the death was accidental and the Berkshire State Police detective unit’s investigation is ongoing.”

Reynolds worked at the Pittsfield Veterinary Hospital and was on the board of the Berkshire Humane Society.