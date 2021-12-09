NY Attorney General Tish James suspends gubernatorial campaign

New York State Attorney General Tish James is suspending her campaign for governor. Announcing the news in a statement released Thursday, the Democrat says she wants to continue her work in her role and will run for re-election as attorney general next year.

"I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general." she said in a statement. "There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do."

James launched a primary challenge to Governor Kathy Hochul in October. Hochul took over for Andrew Cuomo in August when he resigned in disgrace, and Hochul said immediately she would seek a full term in 2022. Other Democratic candidates running for governor include New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi. A number of candidates also launched campaigns to succeed James as attorney general.

New York Democratic Charmain Jay Jacobs applauded her decision to suspend her campaign. Jacobs endorsed Hochul for governor in early October.

"I supported Tish James in her quest to become Attorney General in 2018 because I saw in her something unique for someone in political life — she genuinely put the Democratic Party over her own interests and has a deep and genuine concern for what was best for the people of our State. She has demonstrated that, once again, with her decision today," he said in a statement. "She united Democrats for the sake of the Party, which she again put over her own interests. I admire Tish James and look forward to working with her in her re-election for Attorney General."

The news follows a report from the Washington Post Thursday morning that the Democrat is seeking former President Donald Trump’s testimony in an ongoing investigation into his business practices.

James has spent more than two years looking at whether Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets — inflating them to gain favorable loan terms or minimizing them to reap tax savings.

Her office also headed the investigation that led to Cuomo resignation in August over a sexual harassment scandal.

