With real estate tax bills about to rise, Springfield officials highlight available relief

With the average homeowner in Springfield, Massachusetts facing a higher real estate tax bill next month, city officials are advising that relief may be available.

From property tax exemptions to federal COVID-19 aid, Mayor Domenic Sarno said he encourages Springfield homeowners to take advantage of all options available to offset the impact the rise in tax bills will have on their family finances.

“There’s a myriad of opportunities to give people tax relief,” Sarno said.

Last week, the City Council approved tax rates recommended by Sarno that will result in a $216 annual increase in the taxes on the average single-family home. Although the residential tax rate of $18.82 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is 8 cents lower than the 2021 rate, property values have increased.

“All residential assessments have increased tremendously (because) the real estate market is very very hot,” Sarno said.

City Councilor Kateri Walsh and several of her colleagues urged more relief from the rise in taxes, and called for the city to publicize the programs that are available.

“People don’t always know about these plans,” Walsh said.

Sarno and City Council President Marcus Williams issued a joint news release with details about how people can go about trying to reduce their real estate taxes.

There are personal exemptions that various groups including people age 70 and over, a widow or widower, the blind, and military veterans can apply for. The application deadline is April 1st.

Homeowners who believe the city assessors have priced their house at greater than its fair market value can file an appeal by February 1st.

Another program highlighted in the press release is the Senior Circuit Breaker – a state income tax credit that is available to people age 65 and older who have low-income and few assets other than their home.

City Councilor Jesse Lederman, as he did last year, called on the city to include along with the tax bills, information about all the relief programs.

“I want a policy in the Collectors Office and a policy at City Hall that people are made aware of those programs and we have to commit to doing that in the coming year,” Lederman said.

Sarno said homeowners and seniors may also be able to access federal assistance through the city’s American Rescue Plan Act program.

“So there are opportunities if people are in need,” Sarno said.

The city contributed $2.3 million to Way Finders of Springfield for a program administered by the housing agency to help people who saw their income plummet during the pandemic pay their mortgage, rent or utility bills

The city plans to put the next quarterly tax bills in the mail by the end of this month with the payment due February 1st.