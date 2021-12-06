New mass COVID testing site opens in Malta

As COVID-19 cases rise across upstate New York, a new mass testing site opened Monday in Saratoga County to provide and process up to 1,000 COVID tests a week.

The county is partnering with Quadrant Biosciences to administer the Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test to symptomatic patients.

Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Kusnierz says patients will receive results 24 to 48 hours after the test is administered at Malta Commons Business Park at 100 Saratoga Village Boulevard.

"We chose this site because Malta, as I indicated, is centrally located here in Saratoga County," Kusnierz said. "We have plenty of parking outside the facilities here and more importantly, we have easy access off the Northway right off of Exit 12."

There have been more than 25,000 total COVID cases in Saratoga County and 174 new reported cases since Saturday. Tests will be administered 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

