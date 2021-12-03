© 2021
Due to high COVID-19 rates, Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative sets date for community vaccine booster clinic

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published December 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST
A community vaccine booster clinic has been set up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts in response to high COVID-19 rates in the region.

The clinic at Berkshire Community College is in response to a community positivity rate of around 11% and long waits for booster shots at pharmacies and health care centers.

“You can register online," said Berkshire Health Systems spokesperson Michael Leary. "We're hoping for hundreds of people to get boostered on December 18th at BCC. It has been shown to provide protection from COVID-19, and even in breakthrough cases, to provide protection against severe illness and hospitalization.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna boosters will be available for anyone 15 and older. First and second vaccination shots will also be offered at the clinic.

To register, go to getvaccinatedberkshires.org.

