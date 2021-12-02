Massachusetts man indicted in Vermont on charges he assaulted Border Patrol agent

Federal prosecutors say a 30-year-old Massachusetts man is facing charges he assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the Vermont town of North Troy.

A grand jury on Thursday returned a three-count federal indictment against Ivan Carmona of Springfield, Massachusetts. He is charged with assaulting a Border Patrol agent with a loaded handgun and possessing a firearm after a prior felony conviction

The charges are connected to a Nov. 18th pursuit that began in Newport. The Border Patrol agents were helping state and local police pursue the defendant, who was wanted on state charges.

Carmona is currently being held without bail on state charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Contents © copyright 2021. All rights reserved.