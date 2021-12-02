After flirting with run, Westchester County Executive Latimer endorses James for governor

Westchester County Executive George Latimer and a dozen Westchester County legislators are endorsing New York Attorney General Tish James for governor.

At a press conference Thursday in White Plains, the Westchester Democrat said James’ record as attorney general proves she would be a good leader for the state. The former state Senator and Assemblyman listed the county elected officials backing James.

“It's important for me to give you those names so you understand the depth and breadth of the support that is brought to the Attorney General today," he said. "People that represent different parts of Westchester County: urban parts, suburban parts and rural parts, because the success in 2022 in the state of New York is going to require us to bridge the gaps of urban, suburban and rural.”

Latimer is breaking from many other establishment Democrats who have endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul, who is running for a full term after replacing Andrew Cuomo in August.

James says it shows she can win the primary.

“Obviously, Westchester is absolutely key to the success and my path to victory and I look forward to working with George Latimer and members of the (county) Legislature to win the office of governor of the state of New York," she said.

Latimer’s predecessor, Rob Astorino, is running for the Republican nomination for governor. Hochul announced her own lower Hudson Valley endorsements Thursday, including from Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and several state lawmakers.