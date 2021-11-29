Vermont Health Commissioner monitoring for new COVID-19 variant

The head of the Vermont Health Department says there have been no reports of the COVID-19 Omicron variant reported in the state yet.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said Monday officials are monitoring any new developments closely and the emergence of Omicron is a reminder that the pandemic has not ended.

Levine notes that there is not a lot known about the variant but it appears to be more infectious and has spread to several countries, including Canada. He emphasized vaccines and booster shots as the best defense.