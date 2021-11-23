Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

© 2021
Assembly impeachment report finds Cuomo sexually harassed employees, hid COVID death numbers, used state resources for book
WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alan Chartock
Published November 23, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock reviews the New York State Assembly's report on an impeachment inquiry into former Governor Andrew Cuomo and results of a new Data for Progress poll that shows Governor Kathy Hochul in the lead in the Democratic primary.

Dr. Chartock also discusses the charges against the man who drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sunday night.

Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
