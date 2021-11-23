Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock reviews the New York State Assembly's report on an impeachment inquiry into former Governor Andrew Cuomo and results of a new Data for Progress poll that shows Governor Kathy Hochul in the lead in the Democratic primary.
Dr. Chartock also discusses the charges against the man who drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sunday night.
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..