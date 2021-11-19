Vermont Legislature will hold special session Monday

A special session of the Vermont state legislature is scheduled for Monday to deal with the state’s growing COVID-19 cases.

The leaders of the Vermont House and Senate have been calling for Governor Phil Scott to renew a statewide mask mandate as COVID cases in the state spike. The governor instead has called a special session so legislators can pass a bill giving municipalities authority to implement mask mandates in their communities.

“I will veto anything else because I do not think mask mandates will move us towards our goals.”

Senate Pro Tempore Becca Balint says coronavirus spread is going in the wrong direction.

“What I’m hearing from lots of municipalities across the state is they want to be able to have the tools they need to fight it on the ground in their communities.”

The Vermont Senate will meet virtually while the House members will meet in-person at the Statehouse.