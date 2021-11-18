© 2021
Franklin County urges COVID vigilance over holidays

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published November 18, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST
Facemasks and hand sanitizer
Ian Pickus
/
COVID supplies remain in demand

Next week is Thanksgiving, and after a year and half of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans from coast to coast are looking forward to coming together this holiday season.

But the pandemic is still with us, and COVID-19 transmission is ticking up with the colder weather, especially among the unvaccinated.

The Franklin County Public Health Services in northern New York says high numbers of COVID cases are occurring from such gatherings. In a new alert, it urges testing, isolation and masking if a COVID case is suspected or confirmed. We spoke with Sarah Granquist, Franklin County Public Health Educator.

