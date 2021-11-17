SUNY officials and Albany lawmakers attend ribbon cutting for new UAlbany facility

The University at Albany is celebrating its new $180 million Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurship Complex at the Harriman State Office Campus.

SUNY officials, Albany lawmakers and students gathered in the new 246,000-square foot building Wednesday.

Among other programs, it will host the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity along with the New York State Mesonet, a weather network with 126 stations throughout the state increasingly measuring climate change.

Construction on the building began in 2018. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras:

“This is nation leading. University at Albany is the only institution that has something like the Mesonet. This is huge for the University at Albany," he said.

Preston Paige is a dual major in CEHC and in Atmospheric Science and Emergency Preparedness. He says the new programs and building attracted him to UAlbany.

“Now looking back, I could not have imagined having the opportunity to stand here at the ribbon cutting ceremony, sharing all the wonderful opportunities that have been granted to me as a student and the new pathways that would open up thanks to this new and beautiful building," he said.