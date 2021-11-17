SportsReport: Rangers beat the Canadiens; Panthers crush Islanders

NBA:

Stephen Curry had 37 points, easily winning the matchup of the NBA’s top two scorers when Kevin Durant had his worst night of the season, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-99.

Durant came in leading the league with 29.6 points per game, but he managed only 19, the first time all season he didn’t hit 20. He shot 0 for 8 in the decisive third quarter and finished 6 for 19 after sitting the fourth. Curry almost caught his former teammate for the NBA scoring lead, making nine 3-pointers and raising his average to 28.7 per game. Durant dropped to 28.9.

In other NBA action:

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 27, including five 3-pointers, to power the Utah Jazz to a 120-85 rout of the depleted Philadelphia 76ers. Jordan Clarkson had 20 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 15 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. The Jazz had lost four of five games. Shake Milton scored 18 and Tyrese Maxey added 16 for the 76ers, who have lost five straight games for the first time since December 2017.

Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-92. Reggie Jackson overcame a poor start and finished with 21 points to help the Clippers bounce back after their seven-game winning streak ended on Sunday. Dejounte Murray narrowly missed his second triple-double since Sunday, leading the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. The Spurs dropped their third in a row and fell to 2-6 on the road.

NBA:

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Phoenix with a sprained left ankle and knee.

Doncic was injured late in a win over Denver. Doncic’s lower left leg got caught and bent awkwardly under Austin Rivers as the Nuggets guard fell on a layup attempt. The team says the 22-year-old won’t be available for the first of two consecutive games at the Suns.

In other NBA news:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is practicing with his teammates again and expects to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing eight games due to a positive COVID-19 test. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton will gradually work toward his usual amount of playing time. Milwaukee went 3-5 in the games the two-time All-Star missed.

The New Orleans Pelicans says forward Zion Williamson won’t participate in five-on-five drills for at least another week. Williamson has been cleared for one-on-one contact drills after doctors reviewed imaging of his fractured right foot late last week. He’s scheduled to have more scans done on Nov. 24. Williamson was an All-Star last season when he averaged 27 points per game. The Pelicans have started 2-13 without Williamson.

Cavaliers rookie forward Evan Mobley could be sidelined for a month with a sprained right elbow suffered Monday night in a loss to Boston. The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft got hurt when his arm got tied up while battling Celtics center Enes Kanter. The team said an MRI confirmed the original diagnosis of a sprain and estimated Mobley’s return in 2 to 4 weeks.

The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Arabian Gulf. The games will be in October 2022. The exact dates and the teams involved have not been announced.

NFL:

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outside linebacker T.J. Watt will both have an opportunity to play, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected to miss Sunday’s road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roethlisberger entered the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night after testing positive and he missed Sunday’s tie with the Detroit Lions. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger has a chance to play, but the Steelers are currently preparing to start backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Watt left in the third quarter of Sunday’s game with hip and knee injuries and did not return. Fitzpatrick played on Sunday, but he joined Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

In other NFL news:

The Los Angeles Chargers may be missing a pair of important defensive players going into Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after linemen Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery entered the league’s reserve/COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday. Bosa is tied for the league lead with three strip-sacks and has 5 1/2 sacks this season. Tilley has started eight games and is third on the team with eight quarterback hits.

The Baltimore Ravens have waived running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell was one of three veterans the Ravens picked up after losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to preseason injuries. Baltimore also brought in Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, and Bell had the fewest carries of the three. The 29-year-old Bell rushed for 83 yards on 31 carries for the Ravens. He did run for two touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus has gone on injured reserve after hurting his biceps in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The designation means Mercilus must miss at least the next three games. Mercilus joined the Packers on Oct. 21. The Houston Texans released him a day earlier.

The Miami Dolphins placed offensive tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine on Tuesday, moves involving two players who hadn’t appeared in a game for the team yet this season. Little was acquired in a trade with Carolina on Aug. 17 and has been inactive for all 10 of Miami’s games. Redwine was signed Oct. 26 and was inactive for three games.

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp announced Tuesday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Culp played 14 NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, including first team in 1975. Culp was considered one of the strongest players and best interior linemen during his career. Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

MLB:

A person familiar with the matter tells The Associated Press that the Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher José Berríos on a seven-year, $131 million deal pending a physical.

The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the July trade deadline from the Minnesota Twins. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season. Berríos went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto down the stretch.

Elsewhere in MLB:

The Detroit Tigers are adding left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to their rotation with a $77 million investment. The team announced Tuesday that it agreed to terms on a five-year contract with Rodríguez. The 28-year-old Rodríguez joins a pitching staff with Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal (TAH’-rihk SKOO’-bul) on a third-place team that finished with 77 wins for its best season in five years. The Tigers know they have a lot of catching up to do after trailing the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox by 16 games.

Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash has become the second skipper to win Manager of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons, taking this year’s American League award. San Francisco’s Gabe Kapler won the NL honor. Cash led the low-payroll Rays to a second consecutive AL East crown. Bobby Cox had been the only person to win Manager of the Year two straight seasons. He did it with Atlanta in 2004 and 2005. Seattle’s Scott Servais finished second behind Cash in the voting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Houston’s Dusty Baker was third. Kapler beat out Craig Counsell of Milwaukee and Mike Shildt of St. Louis.

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels. He’s leaving the New York Mets for a lucrative fresh start on the West Coast. Syndergaard has made only two major league appearances since 2019 due to Tommy John surgery and other ailments.

The Cleveland Indians, soon to be known as the Guardians, have resolved a lawsuit filed by a local roller derby team over naming rights. Both will be called the Guardians. The legal issue was the final hurdle for the Major League Baseball team to continue its name changeover. The sides jointly announced an “amicable resolution.” No other terms of the agreement were disclosed.

The Mississippi state auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he received for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill. Auditor Shad White says Tuesday he’s turning the matter over to the state attorney general’s office, a month after sending a demand letter to Favre. He is not facing criminal charges.

Fire up the hot dog cannon! The Phillie Phanatic is back to his usual look following the settlement of a lawsuit. The Phillies and creator Harrison/Erickson reached a settlement his week that allowed the more familiar version to return in 2022 to Citizens Bank Park.

NHL:

Jack Campbell made 24 saves to register his third shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Auston Matthews, David Kampf and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto. Juuse Saros stopped 31 shots as Nashville lost in regulation for just the second time in its last 11 contests. It was Campbell’s seventh career shutout and his 100th regular-season NHL game.

In other Tuesday games:

Trevor Zegras scored his second goal in overtime to extend the Anaheim Ducks’ winning streak to eight — and notch the 1,000th franchise win — with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. Ryan Getzlaf reached 1,000 career points and Troy Terry extended his point streak to 15 games for the Ducks, who remain unbeaten in November and have won six straight at home dating back to Oct. 31. John Gibson stopped 28 shots for the Ducks.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2. Tony DeAngelo, Seth Jarvis, and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots. Brett Howden and Shea Theodore scored for the Golden Knights. Robin Lehner made 38 saves. It was a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the league, as Carolina opened the season 11-2-0 and the Golden Knights came in riding an 8-2-0 run since starting the campaign 1-4-0.

Barrett Hayton scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves as the Arizona Coyotes downed the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday. Kyle Capobianco scored his first goal of the season for Arizona, which snapped a three-game losing streak and won in regulation for only the second time in 16 games this season.

Chris Kreider had another goal, Kaapo Kakko scored for the second straight game, and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 for their fourth straight win. Julien Gauthier also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves to help the Rangers beat the Canadiens for the fourth time in five meetings.

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist to keep up his strong start, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1. Mario Ferraro, Erik Karlsson and Tomas Hertl also scored for San Jose. Logan Couture and Rudolfs Balcers had two assists, and James Reimer made 26 saves as the Sharks won for the second time in six games.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots and the Florida Panthers overcame the loss of center Aleksander Barkov to remain unbeaten at home with a 6-1 rout of the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Carter Verhaeghe, Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano each scored a goal, Ryan Lomberg recorded his first of the season and Patric Hornqvist had a goal and an assist. Kyle Palmieri scored for the Islanders.

Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of eight.

A former minor league coach in the Pittsburgh Penguins system has been indicted on sexual assault charges in Rhode Island.

The state attorney general’s office says 55-year-old Clark Donatelli was indicted in July on four counts of second-degree sexual assault. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment last week and was released. Donatelli is charged in connection with an alleged incident from November 2018. The Penguins this month settled a lawsuit filed by a former minor league assistant and his wife, who said a coach sexually assaulted her in Rhode Island that same month.

In other NHL news:

Dion Phaneuf has retired after 14 NHL seasons. He was a former Calgary Flames star defenseman and Toronto Maple Leafs captain. Phaneuf is 36 and had not played since appearing in 67 games with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018-19 season. He was a three-time All-Star.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Paolo Banchero started for Duke two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving.

The freshman finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ 92-52 win over Gardner Webb. Banchero was stopped by police early Sunday morning in nearby Hillsborough along with teammate Michael Savarino — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson. Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released. Savarino did not play against Gardner-Webb.

In other T25 action:

Jared Rhoden scored 16 points, helping Seton Hall rally to beat No. 4 Michigan 67-65. The Wolverines had a chance to extend the game with 0.8 seconds left, but Terrance Williams missed the first of two free throws.

Brandon Slater hit all four 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie scored 21 and No. 5 Villanova knocked off Howard 100-81.

Trevion Williams scored 20 points and Zach Edey added 18 as No. 6 Purdue routed Wright State 96-52. It’s the first time since 2018-19 that the Boilermakers have opened 3-0.

Tyler Harris had 18 points, Emoni Bates scored 16 as No. 11 Memphis remained undefeated with a 90-74 win over Saint Louis.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 24 points with 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington scored 16 points and No. 13 Kentucky shot well for the second consecutive game to run away from Mount St. Mary’s 80-55. The Wildcats made 34 of 64 from the field for 53%

Keon Ellis scored 18 points, Jahvon Quinerly made a go-ahead layup with under three minutes to go and No. 14 Alabama got past South Alabama 73-68. The Crimson Tide trailed 34-31 at the break after committing 14 turnovers. Alabama improved to 3-0.

Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 points and No. 15 Houston used a suffocating defensive effort to defeat Virginia, 67-47, on Tuesday night. Houston held the Cavaliers to 35% shooting and 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and No. 25 Southern California beat Florida Gulf Coast 78-61 in the return of Trojans coach Andy Enfield to the school. Enfield led FGCU to the “Dunk City” moniker in the 2013 NCAA tournament.

Court records show Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and a star teammate of his were arrested over the weekend on charges related to impaired driving.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Michael Savarino was pulled over for a stop sign violation in Orange County early Sunday. Court records show Krzyzewski’s 20-year-old grandson was driving teammate Paolo Banchero’s white Jeep and admitted that he had consumed “several shots.” Savarino was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving. The 19-year-old is considered a top NBA prospect.

In other college basketball news:

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard and the school have agreed to a five-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by athletic director Warde Manuel. He hired Howard in May of 2019, giving the Miami Heat assistant and member of Michigan’s Fab Five a chance to be a head coach.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

Bielema said he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day. He said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot last week. Bielema said without elaborating that he would be as present as possible for Saturday’s game through technology.

In other college football news:

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte urged Texas fans on Tuesday not to “splinter or pull apart” but rather support first-year football coach Steve Sarkisian and the players during the program’s worst losing streak in 65 years. Del Conte wrote in his weekly newsletter that Sarkisian is “building a culture” and has the full support of the athletic department. Texas is 4-6 and has lost five in a row.

Athletic director Whit Babcock says Virginia Tech and football coach Justin Fuente have mutually agreed to part ways. The move is effective immediately, with two games left in the season. Fuente, in his sixth season in Blacksburg, Virginia, compiled a 43-31 record.

Clemson leading receiver Justyn Ross will miss this week’s game against No. 13 Wake Forest with a foot injury. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday Ross has dealt with a stress fracture in his foot most of the season. The coach says Ross will need a screw in his foot and will likely undergo surgery this week. Ross had 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Big 12 issued a public reprimand and fined Baylor $25,000 because fans stormed the field before time expired in the No. 11 Bears’ 27-14 victory Saturday over Oklahoma, and then again after the game was actually over.

