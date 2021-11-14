Attorney General investigating Spa City arrests

Multiple sources have confirmed to WAMC that the New York State Attorney General’s office is investigating the arrests of Black Lives Matter demonstrators and other potential misuses of police power in Saratoga Springs.

More than a dozen have been arrested on minor charges in connection with a July 14th Black Lives Matter protest in the Spa City. Five demonstrators were arrested that night by officers on Broadway; others were apprehended weeks later after city police acted on arrest warrants issued August 31st.

Those arrested are accused of disorderly conduct, a violation. Some face an additional charge of unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor, for allegedly blocking a vehicle during the July protest.

Activists have claimed the police are using their power to intimidate and stifle free speech and have received support from groups including the New York Civil Liberties Union.

WAMC asked Attorney General Tish James on September 23rd if her office was investigating the arrests in Saratoga Springs. James responded but did not offer specifics.

“I cannot tell you the jurisdictions, but our office is, or Civil Rights bureau is looking at a number of investigations upstate," said James.

Reached by WAMC Sunday, SSPD Public Information Officer Lt. Bob Jillson said he was out of town and unfamiliar with any probe from the AG, but said he expected the department to fully cooperate with any investigation. WAMC has requested comment from Saratoga Springs Police Chief Shane Crooks and the Office of the Attorney General.

