North Adams’ Bernard to interview for interim Williamstown town manager position Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published November 12, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST
North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard speaks with WAMC inside his city hall office.
Josh Landes
WAMC
North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard, speaking with WAMC in December 2019.

The outgoing mayor of North Adams, Massachusetts is interviewing for the interim town manager position in neighboring Williamstown.

Tom Bernard, who ends his tenure as North Adams mayor after two terms in January, is looking to replace the current Williamstown town manager, Charlie Blanchard.

“My feeling is there’s mutual interest on the part of the select board and on my part of exploring the opportunity of the interim town manager position, and I’m really looking forward to our conversation on Monday,” Bernard told WAMC.

Former Amherst Town Manager Barry De Castilho is also interviewing for the position.

The last permanent town manager was Jason Hoch, who resigned earlier this year amid allegations of racism and sexual harassment at the town’s police department.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
