North Adams’ Bernard to interview for interim Williamstown town manager position Monday

Tom Bernard, who ends his tenure as North Adams mayor after two terms in January, is looking to replace the current Williamstown town manager, Charlie Blanchard.

“My feeling is there’s mutual interest on the part of the select board and on my part of exploring the opportunity of the interim town manager position, and I’m really looking forward to our conversation on Monday,” Bernard told WAMC.

Former Amherst Town Manager Barry De Castilho is also interviewing for the position.

The last permanent town manager was Jason Hoch, who resigned earlier this year amid allegations of racism and sexual harassment at the town’s police department.