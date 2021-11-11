SportsReport: Nets beat Magic; Bucks defeat Knicks

NBA:

Andrew Wiggins dominated his former Timberwolves teammates with a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 123-110 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night. Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 48 points for Minnesota, hitting seven 3-pointers in the Timberwolves’ sixth straight loss.

Wiggins made his initial 10 shots, scored 22 of his points on 9-for-9 shooting in the first half and delivered an emphatic one-handed dunk over Karl-Anthony Towns after driving the baseline.

Stephen Curry scored 25 points to go with six assists coming off a 50-point masterpiece Monday night against Atlanta.

Jordan Poole had 14 points and five rebounds to help Golden State push its NBA-leading record to 10-1.

In other NBA action:

Kevin Durant scored 30 points and James Harden had his 59th career triple double in the Brooklyn Nets’ 123-90 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer at 29.5 points per game, made 11 of 12 shots, including both of his 3-point attempts, to help Brooklyn win for the sixth time in seven games. Harden had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help. The two stars sat out the fourth quarter, with the Nets up 94-75 after three. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 17 points.

Will Barton scored a season-high 30 points, helping to make up for the absence of suspended star Nikola Jokic as the Denver Nuggets hung on to beat the Indiana Pacers 101-98. Zeke Nnaji added 19 points and Jeff Green and Bones Hyland had 12 apiece for the Nuggets, who have won four straight and six of seven. Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis added 20 points and 19 rebounds.

Malik Monk scored five of his season-high 27 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a big deficit in the final minutes of regulation before surging in overtime for a 120-117 victory over the Miami Heat. Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 2-2 while LeBron James is sidelined by a strained abdominal muscle. The Heat lost Jimmy Butler to a sprained right ankle in the first half. Tyler Herro scored 27 points, but missed two 3-pointers in the final nine seconds of overtime in Miami’s third loss in four games.

Pat Connaughton scored a season-high 23 points, making three late 3-pointers to swing a wild second half back in Milwaukee’s favor, and the Bucks blew a 24-point lead before beating the New York Knicks 112-100. Less than a week after the Knicks came from 21 down to win 113-98 at Milwaukee, the Bucks opened a 70-46 cushion midway through the third quarter. But the Knicks’ reserves wiped that away and the game was tied with 5 minutes to play. Connaughton’s 3-pointers reopened a 10-point lead with 2:05 remaining and Grayson Allen added another pair to put it away.

Frank Kaminsky scored a career high 31 points, Chris Paul added 21 and the Phoenix Suns won their sixth game in a row by beating the Portland Trail Blazers 119-109 on Wednesday night. The 7-foot Kaminsky continued a stellar stretch of play, making up for the recent absence of injured starter Deandre Ayton. He’s scored at least 10 points in four of the past five games and was at his best on Wednesday, making 12 of 18 shots and grabbing seven rebounds. Damian Lillard led Portland with 28 points. The Trail Blazers have lost five of seven.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a season-best 37 points on 13-of-17 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-108 to snap a five-game losing streak. Oubre matched his career high with seven 3-points on nine attempts and broke the franchise record for points off the bench. Gordon Hayward added 25 points for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball fell just short of his second consecutive triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points and eight assists.

Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics’ 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 21 points. The Raptors dropped to 4-1 on the road.

Dejounte Murray had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Sacramento Kings 136-117. San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at home. The Spurs had not won a home game since a season-opening victory Oct. 20 against Orlando. San Antonio had seven players in double figures, with Drew Eubanks adding 18 points and Doug McDermott scoring 17 on 4-for-6 shooting on 3s. Sacramento has lost three straight and five of seven.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball made seven of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers, helping the Bulls top the Dallas Mavericks 117-107. Five players scored in double figures for Chicago during its second straight victory. Dallas had won three straight and four of five overall, but it couldn’t keep up with LaVine and the Bulls in the second half. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Kyle Kuzma hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds left as the Washington Wizards scored the final five points in a 97-94 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Darius Garland missed an open 3 on Cleveland’s subsequent possession, and Corey Kispert made a layup with 0.7 seconds remaining for Washington.

Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA. Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10. The meeting was the first between the top two picks in the July draft. Cade Cunningham, Detroit’s choice as the No. 1 pick, had 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Houston’s Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick, had 23 points on 8-of-20 shooting.

Lu Dort scored 27 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 108-100. The Thunder have won three straight. Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who lost their eighth straight while falling to 1-11. The Pelicans were without stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and became further short-handed when veteran Josh Hart was ejected in the first half.

NHL:

William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0.

Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were without injured captain John Tavares and won for the sixth time in seven games. Campbell got his sixth career shutout.

Carter Hart finished with 30 saves for the Flyers.

In other NHL action:

Kevin Fiala had a goal and two assists, and Minnesota got its fourth straight win. Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Dmitry Kulikov and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for the Wild. Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 23 shots while starting for the second straight game. Minnesota has scored five goals in all four games of its current streak. Shayne Gostisbehere had a goal and an assist — giving him points in his last two games — and Andrew Ladd also scored for Arizona, which trailed 2-0 after 9 minutes. Scott Wedgewood replaced Karel Vejmelka in goal in the third period for the Coyotes (1-11-1). Vejmelka finished with 17 saves, and Wedgewood stopped all eight shots he faced.

Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots as the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-2. Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sissons scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left after Dallas cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2. Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen scored and Braden Holtby had 18 saves for Dallas, which has lost six of its last seven games (1-4-2).

Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray has resigned, one day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct. In a statement, Murray said he plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse.

The 66-year-old Murray has been with the organization since 2005 and has run the Ducks’ hockey operations since November 2008, the third-longest active tenure for a GM in the NHL. Jeff Solomon, who joined the Ducks’ front office in May, will be Anaheim’s general manager while the club seeks a permanent replacement.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Hunter Dickinson had 27 points to help No. 6 Michigan open with an 88-76 win over Buffalo on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines started strong in their season opener, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half and going ahead 51-36 at halftime. But Michigan came out flat in the second half, allowing Buffalo to cut the deficit to five points with five-plus minutes left. Caleb Houstan helped Michigan pull away, making a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead late in the game.

Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points.

In other action involving top-25 teams:

Malik Osborne had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Anthony Polite scored 17 points, and No. 20 Florida State routed Pennsylvania 105-70. The Seminoles won their seventh straight home opener. Osborne had missed Florida State’s second exhibition game with flu-like symptoms. He was energetic from the start in recording his fourth career double-double and third at Florida State. Houston transfer Caleb Mills scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half in his debut with the Seminoles. Jordan Dingle had 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting for Penn.

On the Women's side: UAlbany defeated Hofstra, 70-41, to open the season and Hartford fell to Sacred Heart in their season opener, 71-62.

NFL:

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says quarterback Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury.

Darnold, who is 4-5 as the team’s starter, suffered an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve. Rhule said P.J. Walker will start for the Panthers on Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers have signed quarterback Matt Barkley off the Tennessee Titans practice squad and he’s expected to serve as Carolina’s No. 2 quarterback on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

Mike White will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The rookie starter Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained knee ligament and won’t be ready to play this weekend. The long-term decision at quarterback will be made day to day.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. has returned to practice. His return opens the possibility he might come off injured reserve and play Sunday at Dallas. Fowler was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 22 with a knee injury.

The Dallas Cowboys are adding kicker Lirim Hajrullahu. The former CFL player is in line to make his NFL debut if Greg Zuerlein doesn’t clear COVID-19 protocols before Sunday’s game against Atlanta. The 31-year-old native of Europe was with the Cowboys late in training camp.

The Minnesota Vikings have been operating this week under the NFL’s intensive virus protocols. Five players remain on the COVID-19 reserve list. One had to be hospitalized with breathing trouble. He was stable after initially being admitted to the emergency room. Coach Mike Zimmer declined to identify the player. A person with knowledge of the situation says the player is backup guard Dakota Dozier.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not disclose whether star running back Nick Chubb is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against New England uncertain. Chubb tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday along with rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton. Both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will need to be symptom free and have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to face the Patriots. The Browns are dealing with a minor virus outbreak. On Wednesday, they had their fifth positive test in three days.

The Browns have made another huge investment into their offensive line, signing three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year, $48 million contract extension. The 30-year-old was under contract through 2022, but the Browns wanted to secure one of their leaders and best players and have him finish his career with Cleveland. His deal, which runs through the 2025 season, comes a day after right guard Wyatt Teller signed a four-year, $56.8 million extension.

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson returned to practice after coming off injured reserve, but with no guarantee he’ll play against Green Bay on Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll says he remains hopeful Carson will be able to play as he recovers from a neck issue.

The Green Bay Packers have activated offensive tackle David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list. The Packers needed to activate Bakhtiari by Wednesday for him to play this season. Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing his left ACL on Dec. 31. He is eligible to play as soon as Sunday when the Packers host the Seattle Seahawks.

Cincinnati Bengals executive Katie Blackburn has become the first woman appointed to the NFL’s powerful competition committee, which plays a major role in rules changes. Blackburn, the executive vice president of the Bengals, is the franchise’s fourth member of the committee. Team founder Paul Brown, his son and current owner Mike Brown, and former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis also have served in that group.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook maintains he was the victim in a fight last year with a former girlfriend suing him for personal injury. The NFL says the civil lawsuit will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. Cook will continue to practice and play with the team. Cook’s attorney, David Valentini, says his client had the right to defend himself.

MLB:

Chicago’s Liam Hendriks earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year and Milwaukee’s Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year.

Hendriks had an 8-3 record and 38 saves in 44 chances with a 2.54 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 71 innings during his first season with the White Sox. Hader was 4-2 with a career-best 1.23 ERA and 34 saves in 35 chances. He also won in 2018 and ’19.

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that could delay his 2022 season.

The 25-year-old was hurt on Oct. 12 in Game 4 of the AL Division Series at the Chicago White Sox when he tried to make a leaping catch at the wall on Gavin Sheets’ second-inning home run. Meyers had hoped to return later in the postseason but did not play again. He was 3 for 8 with two RBIs against the White Sox.

Meyers is not expected to be ready for game competition before opening day.

Elsewhere in the majors:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms with free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney with an $8.5 million, one-year deal. The contract includes $250,000 each for 100, 125, 150 and 175 innings. Heaney split last season between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. He had a 5.83 ERA, but recorded 150 strikeouts and 41 walks over 129 2/3 innings. Heaney refused an outright minor league assignment from the Yankees last month and became a free agent. He made $6.75 million last season.

Left-hander Joely Rodríguez and the Yankees agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, three days after New York declined a $3 million option in favor of a $500,000 buyout. The 29-year-old Rodríguez was acquired from Texas on July 29 with outfielder Joey Gallo for minor league right-hander Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith. Frequently lined up against opponents’ best left-handed hitters, Rodríguez was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees. He finished the season 2-3 with one save and a 4.66 ERA in a career-high 52 relief appearances.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson has been booked at the Athens-Clarke County jail and remains in custody after being charged with rape.

Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, says in a statement released to The Associated Press Anderson “voluntarily surrendered” and maintained he is innocent of the charge. Sadow says Anderson “intends to vigorously defend himself in court” and would seek his release on bond.

Anderson was suspended by Georgia last week while being investigated by Athens-Clarke County Police for the alleged rape. Anderson is a key player on Georgia’s defense. He leads the team with five sacks and is tied for fifth with 32 tackles.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

