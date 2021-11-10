© 2021

News
Northeast Report

Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle discusses election results, plans for fourth term

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published November 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST
Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle (file photo)
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC

Republican Chris Koetzle was re-elected to a fourth four-year term as Glenville Town Supervisor last week.

Koetzle chaired the Schenectady County Republican Committee, until recently stepping down the from the role after two years to focus on his re-election as supervisor.   

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with Koetzle to discuss local issues as well the results of the county’s elections, including the elections for county legislature, where two newly-elected Republicans will join the Democrat-majority body.

Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
