Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle discusses election results, plans for fourth term

Republican Chris Koetzle was re-elected to a fourth four-year term as Glenville Town Supervisor last week.

Koetzle chaired the Schenectady County Republican Committee, until recently stepping down the from the role after two years to focus on his re-election as supervisor.

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard caught up with Koetzle to discuss local issues as well the results of the county’s elections, including the elections for county legislature, where two newly-elected Republicans will join the Democrat-majority body.