New Jersey's elections brought some surprises. How come?
Last week, just before Election Day, we spoke with Nancy Solomon, managing editor of New Jersey Public Radio, about Governor Phil Murphy’s chances to win a second term.
A new poll out that day showed Murphy comfortably ahead. That was then….and now we know that Murphy barely eked out a win over Republican Jack Ciatterelli in an election full of surprises. The powerful state Senate president also lost a stunning upset.
To find out what happened and what comes next, we spoke with Solomon for an update.