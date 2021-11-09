© 2021
New Jersey's elections brought some surprises. How come?

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ian Pickus
Published November 9, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST
Phil_Murphy_for_Governor_(33782680673).jpg
By Phil Murphy - Phil Murphy for Governor, CC BY 2.0
/
By Phil Murphy - Phil Murphy for Governor, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63996681
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

Last week, just before Election Day, we spoke with Nancy Solomon, managing editor of New Jersey Public Radio, about Governor Phil Murphy’s chances to win a second term.

A new poll out that day showed Murphy comfortably ahead. That was then….and now we know that Murphy barely eked out a win over Republican Jack Ciatterelli in an election full of surprises. The powerful state Senate president also lost a stunning upset.

To find out what happened and what comes next, we spoke with Solomon for an update.

Ian Pickus
A lifelong resident of the Capital Region, Ian joined WAMC in late 2008 and became news director in 2013. He began working on Morning Edition and has produced The Capitol Connection, Congressional Corner, and several other WAMC programs. Ian can also be heard as the host of the WAMC News Podcast and on The Roundtable and various newscasts. Ian holds a BA in English and journalism and an MA in English, both from the University at Albany, where he has taught journalism since 2013.
