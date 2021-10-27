Gov. Murphy looking to buck historical trends in Tuesday's New Jersey election

One year after Joe Biden’s victory and one year before the key Congressional midterms, Tuesday’s elections mainly come down to local races and statewide initiatives in the Northeast.

One exception is New Jersey, where Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is running for a second term. His Republican opponent is Jack Ciatterelli, a former member of the General Assembly. Although the state has been solidly blue in the past several presidential races, voters there haven’t re-elected a Democrat as governor in four decades — and the state usually goes against the new president.

For analysis of the race we spoke with Nancy Solomon, managing editor of New Jersey Public Radio. She has covered the Garden State for 20 years.