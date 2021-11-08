Gateway Cities Legislative Caucus visits western Massachusetts

Members of the Gateway Cities Legislative Caucus visited western Massachusetts Monday for the fifth leg of a statewide tour.

The legislators, who represent the 26 mid-size urban centers designated as gateway cities, are gathering information about economic development and COVID recovery needs in the different regions.

At the Springfield Museums Monday, the legislators heard about the need for state support for cultural institutions and tourism. A walking tour of development sites in Holyoke was scheduled for the afternoon. The last stop was scheduled to be the Westover Air Force Reserve base in Chicopee.

The Co-Chair of the caucus is State Senator Eric Lesser, who represents parts of Springfield and Chicopee. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.