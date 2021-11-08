© 2021
News
Northeast Report

Gateway Cities Legislative Caucus visits western Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published November 8, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST
Gateway_Cities_Caucus_wmass_tour.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
State Sen. Eric Lesser, Co-Chair of the Gateway Cities Legislative Caucus, speaks at the start of the groups tour of western Massachusetts. Other host legislators (l to r): State Sen. Adam Gomez, State Rep. Jacob Oliveira, State Rep. Bud Williams, Lesser, and State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez. Also standing with the group is Springfield Museums President and CEO Kay Simpson.

Stops planned in Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee

Members of the Gateway Cities Legislative Caucus visited western Massachusetts Monday for the fifth leg of a statewide tour.

The legislators, who represent the 26 mid-size urban centers designated as gateway cities, are gathering information about economic development and COVID recovery needs in the different regions.

At the Springfield Museums Monday, the legislators heard about the need for state support for cultural institutions and tourism. A walking tour of development sites in Holyoke was scheduled for the afternoon. The last stop was scheduled to be the Westover Air Force Reserve base in Chicopee.

The Co-Chair of the caucus is State Senator Eric Lesser, who represents parts of Springfield and Chicopee. He spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

NewsGateway CitiesMassachusetts LegislatureEric Lesser
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill