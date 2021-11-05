Redistricting proposal would keep two western Massachusetts congressional seats

A proposal for Congressional redistricting in Massachusetts was made public this week on Beacon Hill.

The district boundaries have to be redrawn every 10 years to account for changes in population to assure each member of the states’ U.S. House delegation is representing an equal number of people.

The proposal would keep two House districts in western Massachusetts.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Tim Vercellotti, political science professor at Western New England University and director of the school’s polling institute.