After defeat, Saratoga Springs city council candidate arrested

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT
Samantha Guerra
Samantha Guerra campaign video
/
Samantha Guerra

New York State Police have arrested and charged a candidate who unsuccessfully ran for Saratoga Springs City Council this year following an investigation into candidate petition signatures.

Police say 36-year-old Samantha Guerra falsely attested having witnessed a number of others signing two nominating petitions.

Guerra ran on the Republican and Working Families Party lines in the race for Commissioner of Accounts, losing to Democrat Dillon Moran on Tuesday.

Facing two counts of misconduct in relation to petitions, she turned into herself in and is due in Saratoga City Court November 11.

