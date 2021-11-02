New Pioneer Valley mayors elected

There were a number of mayoral races in Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley Tuesday.

In Holyoke’s mayoral race, Michael Sullivan has conceded to Joshua Garcia. Garcia, the Blandford town administrator, will take office November 15. Terry Murphy has been serving as acting mayor after Alex Morse resigned in March.

History in Holyoke. Joshua Garcia is the first Latino elected mayor in this city with a majority Hispanic population. He got 56 percent of the vote in defeating Michael Sullivan in the election. Because there is an acting mayor, Garcia will take office on November 15 pic.twitter.com/QnmTD8331x — Paul Tuthill (@ptuthill) November 3, 2021

Michael McCabe is declaring victory in the race for mayor of Westfield, over first-term Mayor Don Humason. In a rematch of 2019’s close race, McCabe knocked off the former state Senator for a two-year term. McCabe is a former Westfield police captain.

Incumbent Easthampton, Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is on her way to a second four-year term after defeating local business owner Erik Berzins and write-in candidate Donald Torrey Tuesday.

Northampton City Council President Gina-Louise Sciarra is declaring victory in the race for mayor against local businessman Marc Warner, mirroring the result of September’s preliminary election. Mayor David Narkewicz did not seek re-election to a four-year term.

"We've worked really hard building a grassroots effort for eight months and it feels really gratifying to see the results of that," Sciarra told WAMC News Tuesday. "Hundreds of people volunteered on my campaign and I'm just so grateful for all of their work."

Agawam Mayor William Sapelli has won another two-year term, easily turning away a challenge from Charles Alvanos, former president of the Springfield Education Association.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

