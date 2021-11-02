© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan declares reelection victory

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published November 2, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan speaks to supporters Nov. 2, 2021.
Dave Lucas
/
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan speaks to supporters Nov. 2, 2021.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has declared victory over Republican Alicia Purdy and independent Greg Aidala.

Sheehan, a Democrat, touted her management of the city through the COVID-19 pandemic in her bid for a third four-year term.

"And because of the hard work and dedication of a workforce that never stopped working, that continued to do everything that they needed to do to provide essential city services to keep people, that we are a trajectory to move our city foward," Sheehan said during a victory speech Tuesday night.

Democratic Common Council President Corey Ellis also fended off a challenge from Republican Jesse Calhoun, who had effectively stopped campaigning. Also re-elected to citywide positions unopposed were Treasurer Darius Shahinfar and Auditor Dorcey Applyrs.

Tags

NewsAlbany Mayor Kathy Sheehan