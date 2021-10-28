© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Court spokesperson: Cuomo charged in connection with sexual assault criminal complaint
News

Court spokesperson: Cuomo charged in connection with sexual assault criminal complaint

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Karen Dewitt
Published October 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT
File photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
File photo: Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

A spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration, Lucian Chalfen, confirms that a misdemeanor complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court.

Chalfen says the charges are classified as a sex crime, and that a redacted complaint will be available shortly.

In September, Albany County Sherriff Craig Apple announced that his office was investigating a criminal complaint from the former governor’s staffer, Brittany Commisso, who accused Cuomo of forcibly groping her under her shirt when she visited him at the governor’s mansion to help him fix a problem with his phone.

In early August, a report by state Attorney General Tish James found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including Commisso.

Cuomo denied that he sexually harassed or assaulted anyone, but resigned from office on August 24.

The sheriff’s department declined to comment when reached by WAMC Thursday.

Tags

Newsandrew cuomo
Karen Dewitt
See stories by Karen Dewitt