Court spokesperson: Cuomo charged in connection with sexual assault criminal complaint

A spokesman for the state Office of Court Administration, Lucian Chalfen, confirms that a misdemeanor complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court.

Chalfen says the charges are classified as a sex crime, and that a redacted complaint will be available shortly.

In September, Albany County Sherriff Craig Apple announced that his office was investigating a criminal complaint from the former governor’s staffer, Brittany Commisso, who accused Cuomo of forcibly groping her under her shirt when she visited him at the governor’s mansion to help him fix a problem with his phone.

In early August, a report by state Attorney General Tish James found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including Commisso.

Cuomo denied that he sexually harassed or assaulted anyone, but resigned from office on August 24.

The sheriff’s department declined to comment when reached by WAMC Thursday.