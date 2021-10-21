NY Gov. Hochul announces administration appointments

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has made several appointments to her administration.

The Democrat says Thursday she is nominating Jeanette Moy as commissioner of the state Office of General Services. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Public Health Solutions, an organization committed to reducing health inequities in New York City. Commissioner RoAnn Destito is retiring this month after a decade.

Maria Imperial has been nominated as commissioner of the state Division of Human Rights. She most recently served as CEO of the Young Women’s Christian Association of White Plains and Central Westchester.

Hochul also nominated Jackie Bray as commissioner of the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Her most recent role was as deputy executive director of New York City Test and Trace Corps during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three will need to be confirmed by the state Senate and will serve as acting commissioners until then.

Hochul, in office for two months, also appointed Lucy Lang as state inspector general. Lang most recently served as director of the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution, which works with prosecutors and communities to promote safety and fairness in the criminal justice system.

The governor is also recommending the state Insurance Fund appoint Gaurav Vasisht as executive director. Vasisht has served as an advisor to a former chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

When Hochul took over for Governor Andrew Cuomo in August, she vowed to restore public trust in government, and has overseen the departure of several commissioners and others appointed by Cuomo. Besides the current commissioner of the Office of General Services, all others either were asked to resign or removed from the administration as part of her self-imposed 45-day deadline to replace the Cuomo appointees.