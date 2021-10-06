Weighing LG run, Hinds says Baker’s silence not a factor

Hinds, who has represented the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district since 2017, is exploring his options for a statewide run next year.

“During the summer, we put a team together," said Hinds. "We’ve been looking at lieutenant governor. It’s an exciting prospect, the idea that you want to be able to do more and more for the region and for the commonwealth, and so that’s been the motivating factor. We’re getting close to a decision. I want to make sure that folks have as long a runway as possible to know either way that either I’m running for re-election or not.”

Republican Governor Charlie Baker hasn’t said whether he will seek a third term. Hinds says Baker’s silence is not a factor in deciding whether to run. The only declared Democrat running for lieutenant governor is State Representative Tami Gouveia.