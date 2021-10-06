© 2021
Weighing LG run, Hinds says Baker’s silence not a factor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published October 6, 2021
Democratic Western Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds confirms he’s considering a run for lieutenant governor next year. It’s unclear if Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will run for a third term.

Hinds, who has represented the Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden district since 2017, is exploring his options for a statewide run next year.

“During the summer, we put a team together," said Hinds. "We’ve been looking at lieutenant governor. It’s an exciting prospect, the idea that you want to be able to do more and more for the region and for the commonwealth, and so that’s been the motivating factor. We’re getting close to a decision. I want to make sure that folks have as long a runway as possible to know either way that either I’m running for re-election or not.”

Republican Governor Charlie Baker hasn’t said whether he will seek a third term. Hinds says Baker’s silence is not a factor in deciding whether to run. The only declared Democrat running for lieutenant governor is State Representative Tami Gouveia.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
