NYS designates another Superfund site in Nassau

New York state has designated another Superfund site in the Rensselaer County town of Nassau. The Class 2 label indicates the presence of hazardous waste or its components represents a threat to public health or the environment. Town Supervisor David Fleming says the 8.4-acre plot on Route 203 near Chatham has been under investigation by multiple agencies since 2018 and is connected to the Dewey Loeffell Landfill Superfund site about 5 miles away. He said Wednesday it’s thought trucks from the landfill were washed out on private property.

"The Superfund sites impact not just Nassau, but the region," Fleming said. "The tributaries that are impacted go directly into the Hudson River. The pollution that leaves the site does not leave Nassau to go to Nassau. It leaves this horrible, toxic waste site - 46,000 tons of toxic waste - twice the size of the infamous Love Canal. The waste is leaving through Little Thunder Brook and in the groundwater and it's getting into the tributary system that serves residents down the Hudson Valley."

Fleming says the new classification will provide additional resources to remediate the contamination.

In a tweet Wednesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commission Basil Seggos said the “designation of the Route 203 site provides us a powerful tool to help clean up the site once and for good.”